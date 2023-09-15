“I really am so proud of my Grenadian heritage and Grenadian culture as a whole,” she continued. “Being able to experience 50 years and celebrate that with my daughter has given me a lot more pride than I expected to have. I actually cried on Independence Day, watching her in her national colors. I get to watch her grow up very Grenadian and I’m raising her, essentially, the way I was raised, with traditional dishes, learning about all of the traditional stories that we have here and all of those stories that we grew up on as kids. I’m instilling in her a need to seek and appreciate community as I have done and just trying to teach her to be a proud Grenadian.”