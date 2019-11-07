Fans of the action-adventure video game franchise Grand Theft Auto have been awaiting its sixth installment, Grand Theft Auto VI, since its fall 2025 release date was announced last May. Now, Take-Two Interactive’s studio behind the franchise, Rockstar Games, has announced that its release date has been pushed to May 26, 2026.

Here’s everything we know about the game’s delayed release.

Rockstar Games says they need ‘extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rockstar Games announced the news on Friday in a statement shared by multiple outlets.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” the statement read. “With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.”

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is a huge money-maker for Take-Two Interactive, and the delay will surely hurt its finances. However, it assured investors on Friday that “the company will achieve sequential increases in, and record levels of, Net Bookings in Fiscal 2026 and 2027.”

The new game’s release will be in the company’s 2027 fiscal year.

Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO for Take-Two Interactive, shared that the company is behind Rockstar Games as it takes more time to develop the game.

“We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations,” he said. “While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence. As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Zelnick has previously been optimistic that Rockstar Games would hit its original release date.

“Look, there’s always a risk of slippage and I think as soon as you say words like absolutely, you jinx things,” he told IGN in February. “So we feel really good about it.”

‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ will be set in Vice City

Though Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about the game, they’ve shared that Grand Theft Auto VI will be set in Vice City, the franchise’s interpretation of Miami, Florida, and its outskirts.

Unfortunately, not much more has been shared about the new game. According to IGN, Rockstar Games has yet to share new assets or a second trailer. The company has also not confirmed which platforms the game will be launched on, meaning the game could be released on PC as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S next May.