The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, might not be just one movie after all.

Deadline reports that sources claim the Antoine Fuqua-directed film currently runs at almost a whopping four hours. As a result, the film might be cut into two films. Such a decision hasn’t been made at this time, but if the film did get split, it would make each film a digestible two hours.

Of course, the split also calls to mind Wicked, which has been split into two films. Wicked: Part 1 was a huge success, and fans are eagerly awaiting the second part. Wicked‘s success could easily be repeated by Michael, especially with so many hardcore Michael Jackson fans there are worldwide.

Deciding how long the final cut of the film will be isn’t the only thing Lionsgate is dealing with. The studio is also trying to figure out the right time for the film’s theatrical debut; the film was originally scheduled for this spring but was last expected to be a part of the 2025-26 awards season. Now, according to the report, it seems like the film could be moved to as far as 2026. The studio is also figuring out how to fight the film’s legal battles, particularly around Jackson’s molestation trials of the 1990s. According to Deadline, the Jackson estate “explicitly wanted nothing” about Jordan Chandler, the then-13-year-old child Chandler’s family alleged was molested by Jackson in the early ’90s. However, the allegations have allegedly been added to the film’s storyline. The ongoing battle has led to a dispute between Lionsgate and the Jackson estate as well as “extensive reshoots.”

The cast of ‘Michael’

Michael stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar as the titular King of Pop. The film also stars Nia Long and Colman Domingo as Jackson’s parents Katherine Jackson and Joe Jackson. The cast also includes Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Derek Luke, Kat Graham, and Kendrick Sampson.