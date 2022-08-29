Gunna has been one of the main topics of Young Thug‘s federal Young Slime Life case. He’s been labeled a snitch and fraud friend to the Atlanta rapper, and he’s finally telling his truth now.
Following the “Fukumean” artist’s release from the Fulton County Jail in December 2022, seven months after he was indicted for charges of violating the RICO Act. He eventually pleaded guilty to a charge in the case filed against him and other alleged members a part of the YSL criminal gang in violation. [Because he took a plea deal, some of his peers and fans of the Young Stoner Life Records founder took shots. They believed he gave some information to the FBI for him to walk free, which he denied in a statement upon his release.
“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said as Blavity reported.
Gunna recently sat down with XXL to share his side, sharing that the YSL case hasn’t affected him and Young Thug’s friendship.
“It’s the same,” he told the outlet. “It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship.”
He was called a “rat” by some and a “snitch” by many, even people he considered friends. Some music artists who put out songs that included alleged disses were Lil Baby, 21 Savage and Lil Durk. Each of their lyrics targeted Gunna about the rumors of him flipping on Young Thug. He responded to these claims from them and others by saying they “don’t know legally what’s going on” with the court proceedings that have been and still are happening.
In addition, he disclosed that he’s had private conversations with other people in the music industry to sort out any differences since they, just like the general public, have been told incorrect details about the situation. He is optimistic things will turn around in his favor when it comes to public perception.
“I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled. And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions,” he said. “And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, ‘I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin’ on.'”
Young Thug’s father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., told everyone, specifically Lil Baby to “shut f**k up” with the “snitch” narrative in December 2023 during an interview with Infamous Sylvia.
“Ask Lil Baby: has he ever come to a court date? That’s what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this old snitch s**t. When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime, to support Jeffrey, to support Thug? However you wanna name him,” Williams said in defense of Gunna, per Hip Hop DX.
“Go on their social media pages and say, ‘Why in the f**k haven’t you been to the courthouse to support your dude?’ And I guarantee you won’t get an answer,” he added. “So that’s how I feel. Everybody that hasn’t been there needs to shut the fuck up about Gunna.”
In the meantime, Gunna is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, One of Wun, which he announced on April 15.
“This album is still showing growth. Showing me growing into a man because I’ve been more disciplined,” the rapper told XXL. “I’ve been tapping into different things. I’ve been living in a different space. I feel like you’ll hear that in the music. Me being creative and tapping with my voice, doing sounds, doing different melodies. I just feel like you’re gon’ feel me evolve.”