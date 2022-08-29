In the meantime, Gunna is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, One of Wun, which he announced on April 15.

“This album is still showing growth. Showing me growing into a man because I’ve been more disciplined,” the rapper told XXL. “I’ve been tapping into different things. I’ve been living in a different space. I feel like you’ll hear that in the music. Me being creative and tapping with my voice, doing sounds, doing different melodies. I just feel like you’re gon’ feel me evolve.”

