Popular TikTok influencer Golloria George is known for her honest beauty reviews as a dark-skinned woman from Sudan. Recently, she decided to give Rhode a try — purchasing three blushes she assumed would suit her melanin-rich complexion. On Aug. 5, she uploaded a video with a caption that read, “a sinister ASH!”

“I just feel like in 2024, if you’re going to drop anything complexion, that it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion, right?” George said in the video after showing how ashy the blushes appear on her skin tone. “The ash is really serious.”