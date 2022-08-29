Hailey Bieber is receiving major praise for the way she handled an honest review of her beauty brand Rhode’s blushes.
Popular TikTok influencer Golloria George is known for her honest beauty reviews as a dark-skinned woman from Sudan. Recently, she decided to give Rhode a try — purchasing three blushes she assumed would suit her melanin-rich complexion. On Aug. 5, she uploaded a video with a caption that read, “a sinister ASH!”
“I just feel like in 2024, if you’re going to drop anything complexion, that it should be able to work for any skin tone and complexion, right?” George said in the video after showing how ashy the blushes appear on her skin tone. “The ash is really serious.”
The video went viral, racking up nearly 12 million reviews. George was mostly met with support, but some racist tolls commented under her post.
Beiber, who caught wind of the controversy, reached out to George about her concerns, which she shared with her followers in one of her latest videos with the following caption: “bravo. our voice can elicit change. wonderfully done, thank you for listening to black women!”
“‘All she does is complain,'” George said sarcastically quoting her critics as she tried two new blushes from Rhode. “This is why I ‘complain.’ This is why I ‘complain.’ You see how beautifully flushed I am without looking ashy? Oh, and you thought we were done? There’s another one. This is why you advocate for yourself. You see what happens whenever you’re not complacent. And that’s what we call redemption.”
She ended the video by saying, “Hailey, thank you for reaching and listening to me and treating me like a human. This is redemption!”
As Blavity reported, in April, George called out Youthforia’s Date Night Skin Tint Serum foundation. In the TikTok video, which has over 42 million views, she wore the darkest shade 600 on the left side of her face and literal black paint on the right.
“Which side of my face is the black face paint or the Youthforia foundation? You can’t tell,” she said in the video, which set the beauty industry on fire.
“It finally feels like people are listening,” George said in an interview with Elite Daily about the viral clip. “They’re probably listening by force a little bit, but they’re listening. For a company to actually take accountability, come back, and do it correctly, that’s what we want. I definitely do believe in redemption.”
The Rhode blushes George used in her video aren’t available to purchase yet, but many assume they will be soon.