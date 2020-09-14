Early in his speech, Jeffries gave one of the convention’s funniest moments when he compared the former president to “an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away.” Jeffries’ message to Trump: “Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”

Using one of his signature rhetorical flourishes, Jeffries rapidly rattled a long list of things President Kamala Harris and Democrats in the House of Representatives would protect, ranging from Social Security to the middle class to veterans to women’s rights.

Quoting Psalm 30:5, “Weeping may endure during the long night but joy will come in the morning,” Jeffries called on Democrats to work hard to get Harris elected in November. He laid out an alliterative week-long game plan, starting with “strategize on Sunday” and ending with “set it off on Saturday,” followed by “a few hours of sleep” before doing it again.