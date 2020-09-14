The speech by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was one of the highlights of the third night of the Democratic National Convention. The New York representative brought the crowd to their feet, made them laugh at “old boyfriend” Trump and issued a call to action.
‘Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.’
Early in his speech, Jeffries gave one of the convention’s funniest moments when he compared the former president to “an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away.” Jeffries’ message to Trump: “Bro, we broke up with you for a reason.”
OMGGGG!!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BrvW5NY9t0
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 22, 2024
Using one of his signature rhetorical flourishes, Jeffries rapidly rattled a long list of things President Kamala Harris and Democrats in the House of Representatives would protect, ranging from Social Security to the middle class to veterans to women’s rights.
Hakeem Jeffries just brought the house down. My favorite part of his speech. pic.twitter.com/oY8zz7rdeQ
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 22, 2024
Quoting Psalm 30:5, “Weeping may endure during the long night but joy will come in the morning,” Jeffries called on Democrats to work hard to get Harris elected in November. He laid out an alliterative week-long game plan, starting with “strategize on Sunday” and ending with “set it off on Saturday,” followed by “a few hours of sleep” before doing it again.
Jeffries: Strategize on Sunday. Meet the moment on Monday. Take it to them on Tuesday. Work it out on Wednesday. Thank the lord on Thursday. Fight the power on Friday. Set it off on Saturday. Get a few hours of sleep, wake up, and do it again until joy comes… pic.twitter.com/BfMX56uziv
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 22, 2024
‘The next Speaker of the House’ having an ‘Obama moment’
Jeffries’ speech was a hit and added to his rising star power within the Democratic Party. Several people speculated that Jeffries had his “Obama moment,” referencing Barack Obama’s 2004 Democratic National Convention speech that put him on the nation’s radar and set the stage for his presidential run four years later.
Hakeem Jeffries may have just had his Obama moment. Brooklyn Stand Up. 🫡
— donisdope™ (@donisdope) August 22, 2024
One person called Jeffries “one of the greatest orators of our time” and, like many others online, predicted that the House minority leader would become “the next Speaker of the House in January 2025.”
Wow! Hakeem Jeffries gave a powerful speech! He’s one of the greatest orators of our time and he’ll be sworn in as the next Speaker of the House in January 2025. #DNC https://t.co/SwLDDQPeUI
— Howard Stevenson (@hlstevenson2) August 22, 2024
Others went even further, deeming Jeffries “a future President!!”
We’re listening to a future President!! #Jeffries
— Selamawit Gidey (@BetOnSally) August 22, 2024
Jeffries reposted his speech “on behalf of Kamala Harris and House Democrats” and added, “We’re all the way up.”
Just finished up my remarks at the DNC on behalf of Kamala Harris and House Democrats.
We’re all the way up. pic.twitter.com/z7H938nxE5
— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) August 22, 2024
Jeffries continues to assert himself as one of the most vital and compelling voices within the Democratic Party. The following 75 days will determine whether Harris will be elected president and if Democrats can gain control of the House and vote Jeffries in as the next speaker.