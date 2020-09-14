DJ Cassidy, brought on board to provide music for this year’s roll call session, said his main goal was “to turn the arena into a party, into a celebration.” He did so with music tailored to each state. Furthermore, the roll call saw a variety of special guest appearances.

The most hype moment of the evening came when Georgia’s song choice of “Turn Down for What” saw Lil Jon himself appear to hype the crowd, even incorporating the Harris “we’re not going back” slogan into his mini performance.