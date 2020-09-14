The roll call portion of the Democratic National Convention, in which each state and territory pledges its delegates, is usually just a technicality. Yet this year, Democrats turned out and turned up to rep their states and throw their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for president.
Democratic National Convention gets lit with state theme songs
DJ Cassidy, brought on board to provide music for this year’s roll call session, said his main goal was “to turn the arena into a party, into a celebration.” He did so with music tailored to each state. Furthermore, the roll call saw a variety of special guest appearances.
The most hype moment of the evening came when Georgia’s song choice of “Turn Down for What” saw Lil Jon himself appear to hype the crowd, even incorporating the Harris “we’re not going back” slogan into his mini performance.
Lil Jon makes a surprise appearance at the #DNC for Georgia's roll call pic.twitter.com/okirJaGfqY
Celebrity cameos
The Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin, also known for playing Notre Dame football hero Rudy, showed up to nominate Harris as Gary, Indiana’s own Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough“ played in the background.
WATCH: Actor Sean Astin makes a surprise appearance during the delegate roll call for Indiana. pic.twitter.com/woVnvof26P
The Wire and Treme actor Wendell Pierce, “a proud son of Louisiana,“ introduced his state’s delegation to the tune of “All I Do Is Win.”
WATCH: Actor Wendell Pierce makes a surprise appearance during the delegate roll call for Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/wb99ISzCXS
New York had Spike Lee present and delivered its delegation with JAY-Z and Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind.”
New York 🗽 pic.twitter.com/70tR3RXVrs
Rising Democratic stars hype Harris and the party’s mission
North Carolina’s Anderson Clayton — the nation’s youngest state party chair — was joined by notables like Antony Hamilton and the musical backing of Petey Pablo’s “Raise Up,” as she pledged the state’s 131 delegates to Harris.
Clip of @abreezeclayton committing North Carolina's 131 delegates to Kamala Harris during the DNC roll call pic.twitter.com/CAxNRKSXpJ
Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson, a rising star within the Democratic Party, gave an impassioned speech during his state’s roll call.
Here’s that moment from Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson during his state’s roll call #DNC: pic.twitter.com/ngmRMqsEEf
Harris’ home state, California, was given the privilege of going at the end. Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an extended speech over a medley of songs, including “California Love” and “Not Like Us.”
At last her hometown California casts its roll call votes for Kamala Harris as next President of the United States presented by Governor Gavin Newsom. 💪🏽👏🏽🔥
With only 2,350 votes needed she has 4,082‼️ #KamalaHarris #TimWalz #BreakingNews #HarrisWalz2024 #DNC #DNC2024CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/DmShFCXVVi
The complete list of songs for every delegation has already been posted online.
For those who have asked…a table with every state and territory's song title and artist at tonight's #DNC2024 roll call. https://t.co/uyYFEouDfn pic.twitter.com/DWR0WLTvhC
The various state speeches have also been compiled into a series of tweets.
ICYMI, here’s a thread of the complete wonderful energetic and emotional DNC Delegate Ceremonial Roll Call from tonight:#DNC2024 #DNCRollCall pic.twitter.com/xV5jsBfECM
Finally, Spotify has made the songs available in a DNC 2024 Roll Call playlist.