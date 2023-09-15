Courtney B. Vance is no stranger to breathing life into the characters he portrays, and he has achieved this feat once more in his role on The CW’s legal drama 61st Street, which aired its first season on AMC back in 2022. He stars in the series opposite Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

As Franklin Roberts, an attorney who agrees to represent a Chicago police officer with the hopes of also placing the corrupt actions of his department on trial, Vance recalls how one of his character’s north stars is the power of community.