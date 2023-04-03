Tubman honored with military general ranking at Veterans Day ceremony

The service attracted a crowd as Maryland’s National Guard and Gov. Wes Moore posthumously naming Tubman a one-star brigadier general near her birthplace at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park in Dorchester County, Maryland, CNN and NBC News reported.

Moore delivered a powerful speech about Tubman, highlighting how she risked everything to help herself and others attain freedom at a time when Black Americans were denied such a luxury.

“This is a person who was one of the greatest Marylanders we’ve ever known, and someone who was willing to risk her own freedom, her own safety, her own life in order to save others. That is patriotism. That is heroism,” Moore said, describing Tubman as the ideal recipient of the prestigious honor on Veterans Day, per CNN.