“We have been working hard this summer to help prepare the campus for your return,” Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess said in a statement, according to ABC11 WTVD. “Unfortunately, because there is still some work yet to be done, including repairs to buildings damaged by Tropical Storm Debby last week, we need to delay the date of student move-in and the start of classes. New and returning students are asked to delay their move-in to August 27th to August 28th. Classes will begin for all students on September 3, 2024.”

The university will make maintenance upgrades to dorms and classrooms and restore power and water to the building affected by the storm. Saint Augustine’s will also be “finalizing major funding that will allow us to pay overdue student refunds and staff salaries from last semester.”