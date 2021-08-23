Due to financial difficulties, several athletic programs at Talladega College will be discontinued. The Alabama HBCU’s athletic department changes include ending men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s volleyball, and acrobatics and tumbling.

Talladega College launched its gymnastics program in 2023 but shut it down after one year. Blavity reported that the college didn’t have enough resources to continue it.

“While the decision to discontinue the gymnastics program was undoubtedly difficult, we remain incredibly proud of our gymnasts, coaches, and their remarkable achievements,” Talladega College Interim President Walter M. Kimbrough, Ph.D., stated at the time, according to HBCU Gameday.

Per WVTM 13, Kimbrough said the decision to end the six sports just over six months of nixing gymnastics was a “comprehensive analysis of the resources necessary to support the continued success” of the respective programs.

College officials said they would assist student-athletes who chose to transfer.

“While the conclusion of these programs is difficult, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing quality education and supporting all students in their endeavors. We extend our deepest gratitude to our athletes, coaches, and fans for their unwavering support and dedication throughout the programs’ history,” the school said in a news release, per the outlet.