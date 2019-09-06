Talladega College started offering gymnastics in 2023, making it the second HBCU school to have the sport. A year earlier, Fisk University was the first HBCU school to have a gymnastics program.

Talladega freshman Kyrstin Johnson, who won the USGA national title in vault earlier this year, talked about why the program is important for her.

“I feel like now that I’m at Talladega, I can actually be free to be myself,” Johnson told HBCU Gameday. “I felt like in J-O (junior olympics), I always had to pull my hair up or put it in a braids. I would see the other girls braiding each other’s hair, doing this, and I would be in the back struggling, trying to take off my bonnet, trying to lay down my edges, and try to make sure the part was straight in the back of my head. But now I can just do a wash and go. Let my hair out and flow and just do my thing out on the floor.”