The NCAA has announced that four new schools are now Division II members. Allen University, Edward Waters University, Emory and Henry University and Westmont College completed the preliminary membership process, the organization announced on July 11.
The Division II Membership Committee approved the newest members during its meeting in Indianapolis. There are now 293 schools in Division II for the 2024-25 year. The changes will take effect on Sept. 1.
“I am pleased to announce that Allen University is now a full-fledged member of NCAA Division II,” Allen University President Dr. Ernest McNealey said in a press release. “Becoming so was a long-standing goal of the Board of Trustees and decades of alumni, and as President I am particularly pleased to share this news with them. I commend AD Jasher Cox, and his staff members, present and past, and others on the campus who worked tirelessly to achieve this outcome.”
Allen University served a four-year process to earn its full member status. The institution’s 12 varsity sports will now be eligible for postseason and championship competition.
It Is OFFICIAL! @EWU_Athletics is now a member of the @NCAADII and a member of the @TheSIAC! EWU rejoins the SIAC after being a member from 1930-1935. EWU also becomes the ONLY NCAA Division II HBCU institution in the State of Florida! #TigerPride!🐅 https://t.co/tbnwIGOs31 pic.twitter.com/xHWkaYqHqP
— Edward Waters Athletics (@EWU_Athletics) July 19, 2021
Edward Waters University will reach full member status after completing its third and final provisional year this upcoming season.
“We were absolutely ecstatic to have learned earlier today that Edward Waters University (EWU) has been approved by the NCAA to move to our third and final year of the provisional membership process,” the university’s president and chief executive officer Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr. said in a press release.
He added, “I would also be remised to not acknowledge the tremendous leadership and superlative work of EWU Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Ivana Rich, and the collective EWU Athletics administration, coaches, student-athletes, our faculty athletics representative, and the entire academic community for their continuing collaborative diligence towards guiding our program through this historic transformational growth opportunity for the university.”