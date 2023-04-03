The Division II Membership Committee approved the newest members during its meeting in Indianapolis. There are now 293 schools in Division II for the 2024-25 year. The changes will take effect on Sept. 1.

“I am pleased to announce that Allen University is now a full-fledged member of NCAA Division II,” Allen University President Dr. Ernest McNealey said in a press release. “Becoming so was a long-standing goal of the Board of Trustees and decades of alumni, and as President I am particularly pleased to share this news with them. I commend AD Jasher Cox, and his staff members, present and past, and others on the campus who worked tirelessly to achieve this outcome.”