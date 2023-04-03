Heidi Klum and Seal’s son is celebrating a major achievement. Henry Samuel is featured on Hunger magazine’s latest issue. This is the 19-year-old’s debut as a cover star.

“So proud of you, my beautiful Henry! Your first cover for @hungermagazine — what an incredible milestone!” she wrote on Instagram. “Watching you grow into the amazing young man you are today fills my heart with so much joy. The world is just beginning to see what I’ve always known—you are destined for greatness! ❤️✨ I love you @henrysamle”

On the cover, Samuel is wearing a suit designed by Karl Lergfeld. It was shot by photographer Rankin.

Henry Samuel’s budding modeling career

The 19-year-old recently achieved another milestone as part of his modeling career. He made his runway debut and opened for the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

“So proud of you Henry – Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris,” Klum wrote on Instagram at the time.

He told Vogue Germany about advice he received from his sister Leni, who is also a model.

“Leni told me to look straight ahead and walk as if I was balancing a book on my head,” Henry Samuel told the magazine, according to People.

Outside of modeling, he has aspirations beyond fashion, including sports, music, film and fashion.

“I want to use the different creative experiences that are available to me to find the right path for my future,” he said, per People.