Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a long-term condition where the kidneys don’t work as well as they should. These organs help remove waste and extra fluid from your body. When they stop functioning properly, waste can build up and cause health problems. CKD can get worse over time and may lead to kidney failure if not managed carefully. Generally speaking, people with CKD often struggle to consume enough calories, resulting in a deficit. When your body doesn’t get enough calories, you can lose weight and muscle. That makes it harder to fight illness or feel strong. Eating enough calories – especially from the right kinds of food – is important to stay healthy.

What Foods Are Best for Fighting Kidney Disease?

(Carlos Urrutia/Unsplash)

With chronic kidney disease, it’s important to eat high-calorie foods that are also low in sodium (salt), potassium and phosphorus. These nutrients can build up in the body when the kidneys aren’t functioning properly. Here are some great options for adding calories safely:

Healthy oils: Olive oil or canola oil adds calories without harmful nutrients.

Olive oil or canola oil adds calories without harmful nutrients. Butter or margarine (in moderation): Good for extra calories.

Good for extra calories. Eggs and egg whites: Great protein source and calorie booster.

Great protein source and calorie booster. White rice, pasta and white bread: Lower in potassium and phosphorus than whole grains.

Lower in potassium and phosphorus than whole grains. Cream cheese or sour cream: Adds flavor and calories.

Adds flavor and calories. Nutritional supplements: Nutritional shakes might be a great way to consume extra calories with a low appetite.

It’s best to work with a dietitian who understands kidney disease. They can help build a meal plan that fits the needs and calorie goals of someone with CKD. Here are five recipes that are tasty, full of calories, and friendly for people battling this condition.

Creamy Egg Salad Sandwich

This sandwich is easy to make and packed with calories and protein. It’s also low in potassium and can be prepared ahead of time.

(Tadahiro Higuchi/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 hard-boiled eggs

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon mustard

2 slices white bread

1 tablespoon butter (optional for extra calories)

Instructions:

Peel and chop the hard-boiled eggs. In a bowl, mix eggs, mayonnaise and mustard. Spread the mixture onto the bread slices. If desired, lightly butter the outside of the bread for extra calories. Toast the sandwich in a pan until golden brown on both sides.

Chicken and Rice Casserole

This warm, comforting dish is high in calories and gentle on the kidneys.

(Pablo Arroyo/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked white rice

1/2 cup cooked, chopped chicken breast

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup cream of rice cereal or low-sodium cream soup

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). In a bowl, mix the rice, chicken, sour cream, cream soup and olive oil. Pour the mixture into a small baking dish. Bake for 20–25 minutes, until hot and bubbly.

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal With Cream

This breakfast is cozy, calorie-rich, easy to digest and can also double as an anytime meal when facing poor appetite.

(Fallon Michael/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 cup water

1/4 cup peeled, chopped apples

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Instructions:

In a pot, bring the water to a boil. Add oats and apples. Reduce heat and cook for five to seven minutes. Stir in cinnamon and brown sugar. Remove from heat and stir in the cream before serving.

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

This high-calorie smoothie is great for people with poor appetites.

(Brad ViDP/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1/2 banana

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1/2 cup almond milk (unsweetened)

1/2 cup vanilla ice cream

Instructions:

Put all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately for a delicious and calorie-rich drink.

Pasta With Garlic Butter Sauce

Simple and satisfying, this dish adds calories without too much protein or potassium.

(Rodolphe Heraud/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked white pasta

2 tablespoons butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese (optional, check phosphorus levels)

Parsley for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Cook pasta and drain. In a small pan, melt butter and sauté garlic until soft. Toss the pasta in the garlic butter sauce. Sprinkle with cheese and parsley if desired.

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I eat to gain weight with chronic kidney disease?

To gain weight with CKD, eat more high-calorie, low-sodium foods. Add healthy fats like olive oil, butter and peanut butter to meals. Eating smaller meals more often can also help when facing a poor appetite. Try smoothies or shakes if eating solids is hard. Also consider consulting a dietitian who can help create a plan to gain weight safely.

What is a good meal plan for someone with kidney disease?

A good meal plan for kidney disease includes:

Low-sodium foods.

Controlled amounts of potassium and phosphorus.

Enough calories to maintain or gain weight.

Good-quality protein (but not too much).

A sample meal might include: oatmeal with cream for breakfast, chicken and rice for lunch and pasta with garlic butter for dinner. Snacks like crackers with cream cheese or a smoothie are great additions.

How do you increase appetite in chronic kidney disease patients?

Here are some ways to help increase appetite: