Cancer is a serious illness that affects millions of people each year, when cells in their body grow out of control. There are many different types, but the most common include breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer. These are often found in adults, especially people over the age of 50. Certain factors can increase the risk of getting cancer. These include a family history, smoking or using tobacco, poor diet, lack of exercise and too much sun exposure. Some people are also more likely to get certain types of cancer because of their ethnic background. For example, Black men are at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

Although most people are focused on beating cancer, the reality is that treatment can take a toll on the body. Weight loss, hair loss, chronic exhaustion and low immunity are often hallmark signs found in people undergoing radiation or chemotherapy. However, during this time it’s even more critical that people eat enough nutrients to fuel their bodies.

How Cancer Treatment Affects the Body

(National Cancer Institute/Unsplash)

Cancer treatment can include chemotherapy, radiation, surgery or other therapies. These treatments help fight cancer but can also cause side effects, including:

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Fatigue

Mouth sores

Weight loss

Changes in taste or smell

These side effects can make it hard for patients to eat enough food and get the nutrients they need. Losing too much weight or not eating well can make the body weaker and slow down recovery. That’s why it’s important for cancer patients to prioritize a healthy diet and find smart alternatives when nausea side effects sideline hunger.

During treatment, patients may feel tired or sick. They might need help with daily tasks or going to appointments. It’s okay to ask for support from friends, family, or healthcare teams. When trying to gain weight, it’s important to choose foods that are high in calories and nutrients. Some people may need to eat small meals more often or choose soft foods if they have trouble chewing or swallowing. Here are ten great options:

Eggs

(Erol Ahmed/Unsplash)

Eggs are rich in protein, which helps build and repair muscles. They also contain healthy fats and important vitamins like vitamin D. Scrambled eggs, in particular, are soft and easy to eat.

Avocados

Avocados are high in calories and healthy fats. They are also full of fiber, which is good for digestion. The tasty ingredient can be spread on toast or mixed into smoothies.

Nut Butters

Peanut and almond butter are two of the more popular options but other nut butters are great sources of protein and calories. Spread them on crackers or mix into oatmeal for an energy boost.

Smoothies

A common complaint with people undergoing cancer treatment is not wanting to chew or try to eat anything heavy. Smoothies can be a smart workaround because the drinks can be packed with nutrients, but are gentle on sensitive stomachs.

Whole Grains

Brown rice, oatmeal, whole wheat bread and quinoa give the body energy. They are also rich in fiber, which helps keep the digestive system working well.

Chicken and Turkey

(Claudio Schwarz/Unsplash)

These lean meats are excellent sources of protein and unlike red meat, are gentler on the stomach. They help the body heal and stay strong during treatment. Choose baked or boiled chicken if fried foods are too hard to digest.

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which are good for the stomach. It can be eaten as a snack or added to smoothies.

Cheese

Cheese is rich in calories and calcium. It’s easy to add to meals for extra flavor and nutrition.

Beans and Lentils

(Shelley Pauls/Unsplash)

These are plant-based proteins that are also high in fiber and iron. They are good for people who don’t eat meat or need softer food options.

Bananas

Bananas are gentle on the stomach and provide potassium, which helps with muscle function. They are easy to eat and are a great staple ingredient for smoothies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What causes weight loss in cancer patients?

Weight loss in cancer patients can be caused by the cancer itself or by treatments like chemotherapy. These can make people feel too tired or sick to eat. Sometimes, the body uses more energy to fight cancer, which can also lead to weight loss.

What is the super food for cancer patients?

There is no one “super food,” but many doctors recommend eating a mix of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Foods like blueberries, spinach, and salmon are packed with nutrients that help the body heal.

What is the best protein for cancer patients?

The best protein sources include eggs, chicken, fish, Greek yogurt and beans. These foods help the body build muscle and stay strong during treatment. It’s important to choose proteins that are easy to digest and full of nutrients.