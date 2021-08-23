In a lawsuit filed against the Hartford Board of Education, the Connecticut city and a special education teacher, a former student alleges that she graduated from high school without being able to read or write.

“My time in Hartford Public Schools was a time that I don’t wish upon anyone,” Aleysha Ortiz told People magazine.

“Every first day of school, I would tell the teacher I cannot read and write so please be patient for me, so everyone knew,” Ortiz told WTNH News 8.

An immigrant from Puerto Rico, Ortiz and her family moved to Connecticut when she was 5. She was diagnosed as a child with ADHD, dyslexia and a speech impediment.

“I came here with documents saying that I have ADHD and a speech impediment as well as that I needed professional therapy,” she explained to People.

What doe the lawsuit state?

According to the lawsuit, Ortiz’s learning disabilities were not adequately addressed by the Board, and as a result, she continued to struggle to meet grade levels.

The lawsuit also states, “Ortiz would frequently run to other teachers and/or administrators in tears and emotional distress.”

It has been reported that district employees failed to assist Ortiz when she asked for help. Ortiz told the outlet she never learned to tell time, count money, or hold a pencil.

The complaint names Tilda Santiago as the special education teacher and case manager who would “yell at, belittle, and humiliate the Plaintiff in front of other students and teachers.”

Ortiz shared that Santiago embarrassed her instead of helping her.

“When I let a special ed teacher know, she was so surprised that she actually made fun of me because she didn’t believe that I was about to go to high school and never was taught how to do basic stuff,” Ortiz said. “She made fun of me instead of actually just sitting down with me.”

Anthony Spinella, Ortiz’s attorney, said, “It’s the treatment that she had to go through at the hands of several people, who were the adults in the room, who were supposed to be helping her.”

Oritz is in college now

People magazine reported that Ortiz raised her grades and graduated with honors. Before graduating, in a letter she wrote to the state legislature, “I went from having all zeros to earning an A-plus and being an Honor Roll student.” She added, “I hope my story served as a reminder to invest in our education system.”

Ortiz is in her first year as a part-time student at the University of Connecticut and receives support from the school’s Center for Students with Disabilities. WTNH mentioned she wants to focus on special education policy and advocacy. Her suit seeks undisclosed damages.