A recent headline caught a lot of people off guard, sparking confusion and disbelief across social media. The idea? That inflation had gotten so out of hand, even The Home Depot was rolling out parking fees. Folks were questioning whether it was real — and more importantly, if they’d need to start budgeting for parking while picking up plywood and paint.

An April Fools’ joke tricked many people into believing that Home Depot now charges for parking!

Who posted the April Fools’ joke about Home Depot charging for parking?

Pro Tool Reviews posted a fake article on its website and across social media on Tuesday, telling people that Home Depot is now charging for parking due to inflation. The pranksters posted a link to what appeared to be news about the change, but the link led people to an April Fools’ Day page instead, Tip Ranks reported.

What did the April Fools’ joke say about Home Depot parking?

“In a surprising and unconventional response to rising inflation, The Home Depot has announced that it will begin charging customers for parking at its stores nationwide starting next month,” the fake article read in part, according to Snopes. “The home improvement giant claims this measure will help offset increasing operational costs and keep prices competitive for shoppers.”

The pranksters even made up a person named Tucker Lotman, calling him a Home Depot spokesperson

“Inflation has hit us hard, from supply chain costs to labor shortages,” Lotman supposedly said. “By implementing a modest parking fee, we can avoid passing these costs directly onto our customers through higher prices on lumber, tools, and gardening supplies.”

The fake article also noted that parking could cost $2 for two hours in central Florida or $5 for a full day in Los Angeles.

“Shoppers who spend over $250 in a single visit will receive an in-store credit for parking,” it read. “Also, those enrolled in The Home Depot Pro Xtra loyalty program will enjoy free parking if they spend more than $1,000 in the calendar year.”

Turns out, all that is just part of the joke. Home Depot shoppers can continue to enjoy free parking.