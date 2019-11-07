Wait, is Cardi B out here with a Raising Cane’s skincare routine?

Makeup company Ipsy and the chicken chain are encourage beauty and chicken lovers to revamp their skincare routines.

The duo has teamed to launch Raising Cane’s x Ipsy Moisturizing Sauce, a “face cream” inspired by Raising Cane’s famous sauce. The new “cream” is already a Hollywood favorite, with stars like Cardi B and beauty blogger Raye Boyce cosigning the product on social media.

Here’s what Cardi has to say about the Raising Cane’s x Ipsy Moisturizing Sauce and where you can get it.

Photo: Raising Cane’s

Cardi B says it’s the key to her glowing skin

One of the new cream’s biggest fans is Cardi B, who shared a video on TikTok and Instagram showing how the product is an integral part of her routine.

“Everyone always asks me how my skin looks so beautiful, so shiny, so amazing at the age of 32 with three kids, a job that stresses me out, and sleepless nights,” Cardi said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been using this new cream – it’s the Cane’s ‘Moisturizing Sauce.’ It’s not greasy, not sticky, and it smells just like chicken.”

She tries on the product in the video and raves about its “non-greasy,” “non-sticky” quality and chicken aroma. The “Up” rapper slathers it all over her face, and after commenting on how “refreshing” the cream is, she tastes it.

“Sorry, I’m just so hungry,” she said in the clip as she continued to rub the “cream” on her face. The cream appears to be Cane’s sauce.

Where can you get the moisturizing sauce?

Unfortunately, the Raising Cane’s x Ipsy Moisturizing Sauce cannot be purchased at Raising Cane’s Restaurants or through an Ipsy subscription because it doesn’t exist….and it’s April Fools Day.

But, those disappointed about not finding the next great hydrating moisturizer can sign up for a monthly beauty subscription from Ipsy. Subscribers receive monthly goody bags with some of beauty’s most coveted products.

According to a news release shared with Blavity, Cardi put actual Cane’s Sauce on her face. However, Raising Cane’s does not recommend beauty lovers try this at home; instead, it urges fans to rub the sauce on chicken or the restaurant’s crinkle-cut fries, not their faces.

Happy April Fools’ Day!