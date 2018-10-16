There’s a certain kind of presence that draws people in. It is quiet but assured. It does not demand attention. It earns respect. That presence is built over time through challenge, reflection, and the courage to show up fully. Angelena Garland has learned how to lead with that kind of presence. And now she is showing others how to find it in themselves.

Angelena was once a high school student with a 4.2 GPA and dreams of running track in college. But when bullying and personal challenges began to weigh heavily on her, her grades dropped, and her plans started to unravel. A recruiter who visited her high school introduced a different option. What started as a conversation became a turning point.

“I say it all the time that it was God,” Angelena says.

Although joining the Army was not part of her original plan, it gave her structure, clarity, and space to grow. What followed was a journey shaped by discipline, vision, and an unwavering commitment to lead as her full self.

A Leader Who Moves With Intention

For Garland, leading with care starts before the day officially begins. Her mornings are intentional. She begins with scripture, using prayer to ground her mindset and set her focus. Then she moves into physical training, pushing her body as part of the discipline she brings to every part of her life. After that, she takes time for her appearance, doing her hair and makeup with the same level of care. This routine prepares her fully so that she is mentally focused, physically ready, and emotionally centered. “If I look good, I feel good,” she says. “And when I feel good, I lead better.”

As a commander in the Army, Angelena leads a unit of young soldiers. She is responsible for their development, morale, and preparation. Her leadership is not rooted in volume or rank. It is rooted in connection.

“This is a people business,” she explains. “If I don’t know who I’m leading, I can’t lead them well.” She asked each of her direct reports to take a personality test to put that into action. She took one herself. It was not about checking a box. It was about learning how her team thinks, communicates, and responds under pressure. Angelena leads individuals, not job titles.

That kind of presence builds trust. It also keeps her grounded. When her own morale is low, she checks in with herself and with others. “Some days I’m only at 50 percent. But I’ll give you that 50 with everything I’ve got.”

Lessons From The Valley

Angelena sees life as a series of valleys and mountaintops. She does not avoid the valleys. “That’s where you get the tools,” she says. “That’s where you build strength and figure out who you really are.”

She knows this firsthand. Losing academic momentum in high school, enduring bullying, and confronting other people’s expectations have all shaped the leader she is today. She had to define her values for herself and stay true to them.

Now that voice lives in her content, her mentorship, and the way she carries herself with consistency and care.

A Career Built On Confidence

Garland has been in rooms where the pressure is real and the timeline keeps shifting. While serving with the Military District of Washington, she helped coordinate ceremonial operations for a presidential inauguration. She was responsible for managing the movement of high-level dignitaries, adjusting to changes in real time, and keeping things on track in front of a national audience. It was the kind of moment that could easily unravel, but she stayed calm, stayed sharp, and followed through.

Nobody watching knew what was happening behind the scenes. They saw a flawless execution. That moment didn’t just go well; it confirmed what she already believed.

What sets Angelena apart is not just what she has done. It is how she shows up. She does not shrink in unfamiliar rooms. She speaks clearly. She stands firm. And she creates space for others to do the same.

She finds inspiration in leaders like Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams, U.S. Army Commander of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during WWII. “If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now,” Garland says. “She carved the path. I’m just walking it in my own way.”

She also honors her mentors, family, and especially her brother for consistently supporting her. “They like me for me,” she says. “And that’s more than enough.”

Still Becoming

Garland will be the first to tell you she didn’t start with all the confidence in the world. It took time, mistakes, hard lessons, and choosing to keep showing up. She’s not chasing perfection. She’s focused on remaining authentic, growing on purpose, and helping others lead without shrinking.

“You’ve got to believe in yourself first,” she says. “Because no one else can do that part for you.”

That kind of belief starts small; it’s a mirror moment, a deep breath, and a quiet decision to stop doubting what’s already in you. Confidence doesn’t just show up. It’s built and developed when you show up prepared, hold your head high, and move like you’ve got something to offer. Because you do.

So, when your turn comes, don’t shrink. Show up fully and walk in your purpose, trusting you are ready and you’ve got what it takes.

