Being “Black outside” is personified by The Lay Out.

In 2020, our worlds were turned upside down. The COVID-19 pandemic forced us into a level of isolation and uncertainty we had never faced before. Then, the senseless murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd made “just being” seem like a radical act for Black people.

For Emily Anadu, the confinement and racial tension became too much too bare and unfortunately didn’t escape her as she took her daily walks in New York’s Fort Greene Park.

“I remember, even before George Floyd’s murder, that I would take these, like, two to three-hour walks in the park, and I would feel like, ‘Wow, I don’t belong here,'” she told Blavity in a recent interview.

The Houston-born, Nigerian American admitted that she would often feel “othered” in the park due to its changing economic and housing landscape that didn’t reflect the community that drew her to the once predominantly Black area.

Feeling the void of a positive community and a safe space to congregate, Anadu’s wheels began turning. With the help of her friends, The Lay Out brand was born in less than 18 hours and had social media accounts to prove it.

Just 12 days after its launch, The Lay Out hosted its first event, a Juneteenth gathering that drew over 500 people.

“Joy is also one of the strongest forms of resistance. When we celebrated Juneteenth for the first time, it was crazy because it filled a need for people and me,” she said. “My heart and my soul just needed it, but it was obviously something that a lot of other people needed as well.”