In recognition of Howard University’s Division I swim team‘s accomplishments, they were awarded an unforgettable gift.

On Wednesday, the team received the key to Eatonville, Florida, as a tribute to their accomplishments. The Bisons are the only HBCU team competing at the Divison 1 level per Fox 5.

Alum and head coach Nic Askew said he is “almost speechless” about the key being given to his swim team.

The Howard University Swim Team has been honored with the Key to the Historic Town of Eatonville, FL! 🏊🏾‍♂️🔑 A symbol of gratitude and recognition, this prestigious gesture celebrates their excellence, perseverance, and commitment to greatness. While in the Orlando area for winter… pic.twitter.com/3bjJPmkDFI — Howard University (@HowardU) January 9, 2025

“…And that’s hard to do for me. When they reached out to us and said that, it just solidifies the work we do. The work we do is hard; being D1 is a difficult task,” he told Fox.

"The dream is the truth."



Eatonville, FL (the oldest all-Black incorporated town in the US) presented the team w/the Key to the City today.



Making @HUSwimming the ONLY Collegiate program to ever be presented a Key to the City!



TY Mayor Gardner, the Town Council, & @_AlmaSwim pic.twitter.com/mrpF8a1TTL — Howard U Swimming & Diving (@HUSwimming) January 9, 2025

Additionally, the team has practiced hard at the Rosen Aquatic Center in preparation for the upcoming conference championship next month. Black Enterprise reported that the gift comes as a result of the team utilizing the center every winter break.

Fox 5 reported that swim team member Alana Josey said, “Training has been super hard. I think it’s definitely getting us ready for conference and building us up mentally, physically, and emotionally as swimmers and as people in general.”

Askew added, “As an alum, it couldn’t make me prouder because when I was a part of the program, we didn’t have opportunities like this. Either we couldn’t afford it or the resources weren’t available. Now, with my coaching staff and amazing support from our family and alumni, we’re able to provide these opportunities to be in this beautiful facility.”

The Bisons want to continue to build on the HBCU’s swim legacy beyond just being a D1 team.

“It’s really special. We want to contribute to the legacy of the people that came here before us and made it even possible for us,” swim team member Tristan Stevens told Fox 5.