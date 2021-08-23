The highly anticipated tailgate party for Howard University’s homecoming celebrations will not take place. During Howard Homecoming’s 100th anniversary, the university will offer a more “unique and family-friendly” experience to commemorate the milestone.

It is part of an effort aimed at catering to a variety of audiences, according to the HBCU’s official statement. The tailgate will be replaced by curated events for all ages throughout the weekend.

“Howard Homecoming Week kicks off on Sunday, October 13, with a special Call to Chapel and the 2024 Royal Court Coronation,” the statement reads. “Additional events throughout the week include the Lavender Reception, Student Fashion Show, Greek Step Show, Yardfest, Homecoming Parade, Young Alumni Day Party Brunch, and Alumni Jazz Brunch. In addition to the parade and game, the University is planning special activities to commemorate the centennial celebration and will not have the Tailgate Party that has been held at the Howard Center parking lot to create a more unique and family-friendly experience on Saturday.”

David Bennett, senior vice president for development and alumni relations, expressed his confidence in the new lineup.

“It’s our intention to create a week of events that appeal to everyone — past, current, and even future Bison — and truly convey just what makes our Homecoming the special celebration that so many have come to love,” Bennett said.

Howard’s football team played Lincoln University of Pennsylvania in its first homecoming game on Nov. 27, 1924. It has evolved over the years into a globally recognized event. The homecoming has featured famous performers, celebrity attendees and major sponsorships with brands.

The news has hit alumni hard, with many leaving comments under the Instagram page announcement.

“We told y’all to come home last year it would be the last one. A TIME WAS HAD!!!” the popular Howard University-based media brand wrote @lastbisonstanding on Instagram.

As part of its upcoming homecoming celebrations, Tennessee State University will face the Bisons. It will be from Oct. 13 to 19.