Ice Spice is getting honest about the challenges she faces as a young woman navigating a male-dominated industry.
In a recent cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper got candid about the pressures of operating in a “misogynistic” world as a female rapper.
“We do live in a misogynistic world where it’s like you have to be breathtakingly hot to get certain opportunities,” she said. “I was born as a woman and raised as a woman, so I only know this lifestyle, but I could just imagine how easy it is for guys.”
She added, “I am very jealous when the men on my team get to sleep an extra five f**king hours because they don’t have glam.”
Spice, who is 24 years old, also talked about how her perspective on performing has shifted since she started hitting the stage herself: “I used to judge other artists’ awards show performances. I’d be like, ‘Oh that was awkward. Why the f**k would they do that? Why was she looking there?’ When you’re doing it yourself, you’re like, ‘OK, this is a lot.’ There are like 10 different cameras. There are cues, and everything is just so much, but it’s fun, though. At the end of the day, when it’s over, it’s fun.”
At the moment, she is currently trekking across the globe for her first tour in support of her debut album, Y2K!, which dropped on July 26 and sits at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. The Y2K! Tour kicked off on July 4 at the Roskilde Festival and will conclude in Miami on Aug. 31.
Check out a clip from Ice’s Y2K! Tour during the DC stop below:
The opening night of Ice Spice’s Y2K! Tour in DC was an all-out party 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lZxtg5BQUT
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 31, 2024