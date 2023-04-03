In a recent cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper got candid about the pressures of operating in a “misogynistic” world as a female rapper.

“We do live in a misogynistic world where it’s like you have to be breathtakingly hot to get certain opportunities,” she said. “I was born as a woman and raised as a woman, so I only know this lifestyle, but I could just imagine how easy it is for guys.”

She added, “I am very jealous when the men on my team get to sleep an extra five f**king hours because they don’t have glam.”