According to the Des Moines Register, Harvey traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, for his new role with TMC Transportation. He began training on June 23, but he alleges that he was wrongfully terminated the following day due to his hairstyle.

“I was one of the top performers … I was thinking my instructor might be giving me a little bit of praise for doing a good job,” Harvey told the newspaper outlet. “I was getting ready to walk into the classroom and he stopped me and said, ‘You need to go talk to HR before stepping into the classroom.'”

Harvey spoke with the vice president of HR about the issue, and Harvey claims he was given one option: to cut off his hair or lose his job. He said he suggested various alternatives after the company allegedly expressed concern that his hair would prevent him from wearing the required hard hat properly.