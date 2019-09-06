Illinois sheriff Jack Campbell is asking for forgiveness on behalf of his department after his former employee, Sean Grayson, fatally shot Sonya Massey, who was 36 years old.

According to the Springfield State Journal-Register, Campbell issued an apology at Union Baptist Church in Springfield, which was hosting a listening session for the Department of Justice Community Relations Service on July 29.

“I stand here before you with my arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness,” Campbell said at the session. “I ask (Donna Massey, Sonya’s mother) for forgiveness. I offer up no excuses.”