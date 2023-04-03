What does “HIBP” mean, and how does it relate to online security and data breaches?

The acronym “HIBP” stands for “Have I Been Pwned,” a data breach notification service created by Troy Hunt, the site’s founder. The platform enables users to enter their email addresses to check whether their information has been exposed to the public by hackers. However, according to Bleeping Computer, “threat actors” can also use this platform to share stolen data that can be added to the service.

Hunt told Bleeping Computer that the threat actor had shared a 6.4GB database with them in early October. According to him, it contained “authentication information for registered members, including their email addresses, screen names, password change timestamps, Bcrypt-hashed passwords, and other internal data.”

Additionally, he revealed that the database contains 31 million unique email addresses, many of which belong to users subscribed to the HIBP notification service. They will soon be able to use the platform to check if their data has been exposed in the recent attack.