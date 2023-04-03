How much did Forever 21 owe in debt?

Reuters reported that Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy, with more than $1.58 billion in debt after losing more than $400 million in the last three years. “It lost $150 million in 2024 alone, and was projected to lose approximately $180 million in 2025,” according to court documents filed in a Wilmington, Delaware, bankruptcy court.

“Brick-and-mortar retailers like Forever 21 operate in a highly competitive environment where the cost of doing business is expensive and rising with inflation rates,” Sarah Foss, head of legal and restructuring at Debtwire, told Reuters.

Forever 21 was founded in Los Angeles 1984 by Korean immigrants, and since then, it became a fashion staple for teenagers and young people in malls nationwide, per Reuters.

So, are all Forever 21 stores closing and will the company seek a new owner?

Many reports indicated earlier on Monday that all stores would shutter. ABC News reported that U.S. locations will stay open for now at least, stating in an article that the company “will keep U.S. stores and its U.S. website open during the process while it seeks a new buyer.”

And though the stores will remain open for now, liquidation sales will be held at them.

“In the event of a successful sale, the Company may pivot away from a full wind down of operations to facilitate a going-concern transaction,” the retailer said, per ABC News. “The company believes this dual-path process will best maximize optionality and value.”

Still, there is some mixed messaging, as People reported that the company was shutting down all locations, with its two main stores in New York City being named in court documents. People also states that “closure is due to start on May 27 and finish on June 10. Forever 21 stores outside the U.S. are operated by other licensees and ‘will continue operating in the ordinary course.'”