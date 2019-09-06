Joy Taylor, the popular TV personality who co-hosted Speak on FS1, will not be returning to the show, according to The Athletic. Taylor’s contract with Fox Sports is set to expire this summer. Taylor co-hosted the show with former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.

FS1 is also canceling ‘Breakfast Ball’ and ‘The Facility’

Along with Speak, FS1 is also canceling Breakfast Ball and The Facility. The analysts on those shows included Mark Schlereth, Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, James Jones and LeSean McCoy. According to The Athletic, the shows are canceled as ratings continue to struggle.

What allegations came out earlier this year

Taylor is leaving FS1 in the midst of a tumultuous year. Per AL.com, Taylor faced accusations earlier this year when a former Fox Sports employee claimed that the 38-year-old TV personality has been sleeping with her boss at the network to get an advantage in her career. Noushin Faraji, a former hairstylist who filed the lawsuit against Fox Sports, said Taylor slept with executive Charlie Dixon and her co-worker Emmanuel Acho.

According to USA Today, Faraji brought accusations of sexual battery against Dixon and added that Taylor told her “to get over it.”

Taylor, who denied the allegations in the Faraji lawsuit, later expressed her thoughts in an interview on The Breakfast Club podcast.

“I’ve never felt compelled to litigate that. Genuinely,” Taylor said on the podcast. “I have felt a lot of different emotions. I think it’s a grief process when anything like that happens. I’ll say, I’ve been through a lot of traumatic things in my life. A lot. And I think any time you go through a trauma or a grieving period of something, you can’t decide who you are when it’s happening. And that’s been the biggest thing for me.”

Taylor said she will look back at this chapter years later and feel differently: “And I’m trying to be patient with myself in that way, because it’s a lot to adjust to,” she said. “It’s a new reality. And I’m trying to choose myself and be gentle with myself in that sense.”