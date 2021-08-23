South Carolina’s Limestone University faces significant financial struggles and issued a major announcement on Wednesday.

Founded as the state’s first women’s college, the institution needs “immediate financial support in the amount of $6 million” or risks having to transition to online learning or closure. WSPA reported that Limestone’s Board of Trustees announced the college’s “financial uncertainty” to students and staff.

An important meeting is coming up on Tuesday

The Board will meet on Tuesday to decide on the school’s future amid its financial challenges. If funding isn’t secured, in-person classes, on-campus activities and athletics at the 179-year-old institution will end after the spring semester, and staff will face layoffs.

How many students attend Limestone University?

According to GoUpstate, approximately 1,000 students attend classes at the university on campus, while another 750 learn virtually.

WSPA reported that Limestone University Board of Trustees Chair Randall Richardson said, “Limestone remains committed to our students and we will work directly with current students to help them identify the best path to successfully complete their educational journey,” adding, “We are reaching out separately to students with information regarding options to continue their education.”

What Gaffney’s mayor says

Lyman Dawkins III, Gaffney, South Carolina’s mayor, posted the following on Facebook regarding Limestone’s announcement:

“The news of Limestone University’s potential closure is devastating and would be a significant blow to our community. For nearly 180 years, Limestone has served as a cornerstone of our city educationally, economically, and culturally. Founded in 1845, It has withstood the tests of time, surviving the Civil War, the Great Depression, and many national hardships while remaining a steadfast beacon of opportunity and hope.

“The economic impact will be substantial. Limestone has provided countless jobs, brought in students and families who supported local businesses and served as a catalyst for growth. In our current efforts to revitalize downtown Gaffney, Limestone students have played a vital role. Their energy, involvement, and contributions have breathed life into our city and helped us build momentum for the future.

“The psychological and emotional toll will be equally profound. Limestone has been a point of pride, tradition, and inspiration for our residents. It has opened doors for countless local students and families. Many of them were first-generation college students and helped shape dreams into realities. As a proud alumni, I will forever love and honor Limestone University.”