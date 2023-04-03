In a vote, the SACSCOC Board of Trustees removed Saint Augustine’s University “from membership for failure to comply with Core Requirement 4.1 (Governing board characteristics), Core Requirement 13.1 (Financial resources), Core Requirement 13.2 (Financial documents), Standard 13.3 (Financial responsibility), Standard 13.4 (Control of finances), Standard 13.5 (Control of sponsored research/external funds) and Standard 13.6 (Federal and state responsibilities) of the Principles of Accreditation,” according to ABC11.

Saint Augustine’s said the 90-day arbitration process will ensure all students graduating in May 2025 will be awarded degrees from an accredited university.

“We have made substantial progress and are confident that our strengthened financial position and governance will ensure a positive outcome,” Board of Trustees chairman Brian Boulware said in a news release. “SAU is resilient, and we are resolute in our commitment to academic excellence.”