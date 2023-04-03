Saint Augustine’s University announced it will pursue arbitration after it lost its appeal to retain accreditation. In December 2024, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges confirmed its decision to remove the university’s membership.
In a vote, the SACSCOC Board of Trustees removed Saint Augustine’s University “from membership for failure to comply with Core Requirement 4.1 (Governing board characteristics), Core Requirement 13.1 (Financial resources), Core Requirement 13.2 (Financial documents), Standard 13.3 (Financial responsibility), Standard 13.4 (Control of finances), Standard 13.5 (Control of sponsored research/external funds) and Standard 13.6 (Federal and state responsibilities) of the Principles of Accreditation,” according to ABC11.
Saint Augustine’s said the 90-day arbitration process will ensure all students graduating in May 2025 will be awarded degrees from an accredited university.
“We have made substantial progress and are confident that our strengthened financial position and governance will ensure a positive outcome,” Board of Trustees chairman Brian Boulware said in a news release. “SAU is resilient, and we are resolute in our commitment to academic excellence.”
The university will be able to showcase financial stability through the arbitration process. It said it secured up to $70 million in funding, which is expected to close later in March.
“This funding is a game-changer,” vice chairman Hadley Evans said, per the press release. “We now have the financial leverage to protect SAU’s legacy, enhance academic offerings, and create sustainable revenue streams through strategic campus development.”
The funding will help remove debt, invest in campus improvements and secure Saint Augustine’s future, the university said.
“This decision does not define us — our resilience does,” Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess said. “We urge our alumni and supporters to stand with SAU as we strengthen our foundation and ensure our mission continues for generations.”
The university is looking forward to welcoming students next Fall, as well as enhancing its academic programs, campus infrastructure and student support initiatives.
“The funds we have secured provide a bright future for the students coming in now and for generations to come,” Trustee Sophie Gibson said, according to the press release. “SAU is not just sustaining itself; we are building a foundation for future Falcons to thrive.”
Saint Augustine’s has been on probation for two years with the accreditation agency for failing to meet several of its standards, according to ABC11. It led the institution to lose its status and has taken several steps to retain it.
Saint Augustine’s first appealed the decision to remove its accreditation status in July 2023 after losing it in December of that same year.
“I’m hoping that this rock bottom is actually a place from which we can kind of jump off of to move things forward,” university alum Karole Kimble said, ABC11 reported. “I think (we need), fresh eyes, fresh ideas, people who are in it for the sake of St Augustine’s and her history.”