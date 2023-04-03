Ben Lamm, founder and CEO of the Dallas-based biotechnology company, told Wired, one of the first outlets to have a look at the 5-month-old dire wolf pups, that this is the first time an animal has ever been de-extincted. As a serial entrepreneur, Lamm founded the company in 2021 and plans to bring back the woolly mammoth, the dodo and other extinct animals by editing the genes of the species’ closest relatives.

Colossal claims it has already made three dire wolves in its breakthrough project

“Not only can we identify ancient genes and predict what they do, we can engineer them into cell lines, and we can successfully and healthily create them, and bring them back, which is awesome,” Lamm said, according to Wired.

He claims Colossal has already made three dire wolves and plans to make around seven or eight. The trio consists of Romulus and Remus, born in October and named after the twin brothers of Roman mythology who were raised by a she-wolf. A third dire wolf, Khaleesi, was named after Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen and was born in January.