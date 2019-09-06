The evidence, according to E! News, matches the DNA sample provided by Kosminski’s living relative.

“It’s very difficult to put into words the elation I felt when I saw the 100 percent DNA match,” researcher Russell Edwards told The Sun. “This brings closure and a form of justice for the descendants.”

Although he was a prime suspect in five murders that took place in 1888, Kosminski was never charged. Eddowes’ descendants are now relieved to see the latest evidence in the case.

“We have the proof,” One of Eddowes’ descendants, Karen Miller, told the Daily Mail in January. “Now we need this inquest to legally name the killer.”