“Everything kind of just started happening in slow motion. Everybody started coming and started cheering me on and was just really excited that I was going to be the next drum major,” Ariel Woods told 16 WAPT News.

Woods is a senior at JSU and was selected as one of the Jackson Five, the five lead drum majors of the 300-member band for the 2024-25 academic school year.

Part of Woods’ role is to get everyone excited in the stands with rhythmic music before the football team takes the field.