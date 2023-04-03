This season, Jackson State University named its fourth woman to be the drum major to lead the Sonic Boom of the South, one of the most prominent HBCU marching bands in the nation.
“Everything kind of just started happening in slow motion. Everybody started coming and started cheering me on and was just really excited that I was going to be the next drum major,” Ariel Woods told 16 WAPT News.
Woods is a senior at JSU and was selected as one of the Jackson Five, the five lead drum majors of the 300-member band for the 2024-25 academic school year.
Part of Woods’ role is to get everyone excited in the stands with rhythmic music before the football team takes the field.
Woods, better known as “Her,” explained how the drum leader plays an integral part in the band’s success.
“A drum major is someone who is a natural-born leader, someone who has a real passion to lead the others and make concrete decisions,” Woods said.
She is the fourth female drum major in JSU history, with the previous one holding the position in 2017, according to 16 WAPT News.
“I’m a figure for women. I’m a figure for little girls coming up who are in band and who want to be in this position as a drum major,” Woods said.
The iconic “Sonic Boom” was formed in the 1940s and comprises college students and students of Lanier High School in Jackson, Mississippi, according to the website.
Throughout the years, the band became well-known for its “precision marching” and the “big band sound.” They have performed at various NFL football games and award ceremonies as well as parades across Mississippi and other special occasions.
Blavity reported that the renowned marching band also accompanied Usher during his Super Bowl performance in Las Vegas in February.
Joining the Sonic Boom was no easy feat for Woods. She opened up about the rigorous process it took to officially be part of the band.
“This is my second time trying out to be a drum major, so it’s nothing short of an honor. It’s nothing short of a blessing being placed in this position as a woman. I just know how prestigious this is. It’s not something that I really can just put into words,” Woods said.
Woods expressed that she had been “dreaming” of becoming a drum major, and now those dreams have become a reality.
She also said she aims to encourage other young women who aspire to follow in her footsteps.
“I really want to instill more women being in these prestigious and male-dominant roles because I just love seeing women and female drum majors in middle schools, colleges and universities,” Woods said.