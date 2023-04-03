Jackson State University’s Division of Athletics has announced a new partnership with Mindflow to offer mental health resources to student-athletes.
“Exciting news! We’re thrilled to welcome @gojsutigers to the Mindflow family!” the organization wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Together, we’re committed to enhancing mental health support for their student athletes. Let’s make a positive impact!”
Mindflow was created by two former student-athletes, Caleb Scott and Anthony Faraino, to highlight the significance of prioritizing mental health in sports.
“As former student-athletes, we understand the unique stressors you face on a daily-basis and how these circumstances can affect your mental health on and off the field,” they wrote on the organization’s website. “We created Mindflow to help you navigate this exciting yet stressful time of being a student-athlete by giving you access to professionals who understand and are qualified to help athletes. We look forward to working with you!”
View this post on Instagram
Mindflow works with over 54 licensed psychologists and sport psychology professionals, who are experts in handling the challenges unique to student-athletes.
“Mindflow is a leader in the space of mental health when dealing with student-athletes,” Vice President/Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said in a press release. “The NCAA has taken the lead on mental health and the well-being of our student-athletes. As an athletic department, we understand the importance of making sure our student-athletes, as well as staff and coaches, are able to have access to individuals who can help them through any situation. We want our student-athletes to perform at a high level but also understand that in order for that to happen, they have to perform at a high level away from competition.”
Mindflow is now available to all student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff at Jackson State University.