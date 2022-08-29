Jadakiss praised his daughter, who attended a HBCU, on graduating from college with a celebratory post on social media. The father of four recently celebrated his only daughter, Jaidyon Phillips, for achieving a significant educational goal. She recently completed her undergraduate studies and earned a degree from Morgan State University, a recognized Maryland public research university. He was happy to witness her walk across the stage on May 17.

Jadakiss’ daughter graduated from Morgan State University with a business degree

To highlight the momentous occasion, Jadakiss shared a photo of himself with Phillips via Instagram, captioning the post with the following: “Congratulations to my beautiful Daughter @itsjaixo For Graduating from @morganstateu.”

Phillips earned her Bachelor of Science in Business from the HBCU’s Earl G. Graves School of Business & Management program. In an Instagram announcement, she acknowledged the milestone with an Instagram slideshow.

“On May 17, 2025, I celebrated not just a graduation, but the woman I’ve grown into over the past 4 years,” Phillips wrote. “Thank you Morgan State for all of the experiences, opportunities, and connections I’ve made. Thank you to my family & friends for continued love and support & Thank you God for allowing me to reach yet another goal according to your will.”

“Minded My Own Business And Look Where It Got Me,” she added. “A Business Degree 💙🧡”

Jadakiss is building a legacy beyond music

With a degree in business, Phillips may be following in her father’s entrepreneurial footsteps. Outside of music, Jadakiss holds a position at Kiss Café Coffee, a family business in partnership with his father, Bob Phillips, and son, Jaewon Phillips, according to Black Enterprise.

Additionally, Jadakiss and Fat Joe announced their new podcast Joe and Jada on May 5. The first episode arrived a few days later, and the show’s YouTube channel already has over 90,000 subscribers so far.

“I’m looking forward to teaming up with Joe on this podcast and showing another side of my personality,” Jadakiss said about the podcast, per Black Enterprise. “We’ve been friends for a long time, so we have the right chemistry and foundation to make this a really special show. Everyone is finally going to get to hear what we debate and discuss all the time behind the scenes.”