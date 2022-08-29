Over the weekend, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson celebrated one of his children graduating from a HBCU. On May 17, the former NFL player attended the commencement ceremony for his daughter, Chadé, who graduated from Prairie View A&M University in Texas. He posted a photo of himself and her on Instagram following the event to highlight this educational milestone.

“Congratulations to my AKA diva @chadekierra on graduating today from Prairie View A&M 🩷💚 x 💜💛,” he captioned the post.

Chad Johnson got emotional while talking about his daughter Chadé’s college graduation

According to HBCU Game Day, Johnson, a HBCU alum himself, became emotional discussing Chadè’s achievement during a recent episode of Night Cap, which he co-hosts with Shannon Sharpe.

“Now what I’m not going to do is — I promise this time when I talk about Prairie View — I’m not gonna cry,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to get emotional. But that is something that all people — if you go to a PWI or you go to a private school or anything of that nature, you need to experience a homecoming at some HBCU at a state near you.”

Chadé Johnson celebrates graduating from college while honoring her mom’s sorority legacy

The graduate earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and minored in Psychology. As a proud new alumna of her alma mater, she drafted a lengthy caption to honor this monumental moment, thanking her “village” and her time at Prairie View A&M University, which she described as “4 unforgettable years” that were the “best years of my life.”

As Blavity reported, Chadé was also a member of the Divine Nine organization Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s Zeta Gamma chapter, which she joined in March 2024. In a separate Instagram post, she stated how much her mother inspired her desire to become an AKA.

“To my mommy — THANK YOU!!!!! You paved the way and showed me what a true Alpha Woman is from day one. Being your legacy means everything to me,” she wrote. “I am beyond proud to walk in your footsteps and now truly understand the standard. Your example has guided me every step of the way, and I will always cherish the bond we now share through AKA. #legacy4L.”

Chad Johnson’s son graduated from Arizona State University

On the same weekend as Chadé’s graduation, Johnson also attended his son Chad Johnson Jr.’s graduation ceremony. His son graduated from Arizona State University.

“Congratulations to my young boul/son @chadjohnsonjr on graduating today, one journey down, on to the next. 🫡,” he wrote to celebrate his accomplishment.