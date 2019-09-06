What did Janet Jackson initially say about Kamala Harris?

Jackson brought up what she “heard” about Harris’ identity when she recently spoke with host Nosheen Iqbal on The Guardian’s Today in Focus podcast.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” Jackson said on the podcast.

Iqbal pushed back to clarify that Harris comes from a Black and South Asian heritage. Still, Jackson continued to speak about a conspiracy theory she heard.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told they discovered her father was white,” she said.