As Janet Jackson‘s Together Again Tour wraps up, the icon has announced an upcoming Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre.
“We’re so excited to announce our new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas launching New Year’s week,” Jackson said in an Instagram post shared on Aug. 21. “This is going to be a lot of fun and I look forward to spending the start of the New Year with you!! We truly can’t wait.”
View this post on Instagram
The “Janet Jackson: Las Vegas” residency is set to kick off on Dec. 30 and continue with a New Year’s Eve show with eight more performances scheduled for 2025, including Valentine’s Day weekend. Tickets to all 10 performances will go on sale beginning on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.
“Janet Jackson is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in pop music,” Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas said, according to Variety. “We could not be more thrilled to close out 2024 with her return to the Las Vegas Strip and her venue debut at our award-winning Resorts World Theatre, and to kick off 2025 with a run of sure-to-be-unforgettable shows. This is a residency fans won’t want to miss.”
For Jackson’s Together Again Tour, she trekked across North America, Africa, Asia and Europe for a total of 96 shows. At the time of the tour announcement in 2022, Jackson teased that new music was coming, though it didn’t happen.
“The pandemic and on top of that there were a couple of things that I needed to straighten out in my backyard,” she told On Air With Ryan Seacrest back in April. “So now, since we’re past all that, we’re going about putting out new music for sure,” she said.
It marks nine years since Jackson’s last studio album, 2015’s Unbreakable, which spawned the hit “No Sleeep,” which peaked at No. 18 on Billboard’s R&B chart. In 2018, she dropped “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee, which garnered praise due to its unifying message.
Jackson’s most recent Vegas residency — 2019’s “Metamorphosis” at the Park MGM — grossed nearly $13 million across 18 shows. The feat makes Jackson the fifth highest-grossing female artist in residency history.