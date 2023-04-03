For Jackson’s Together Again Tour, she trekked across North America, Africa, Asia and Europe for a total of 96 shows. At the time of the tour announcement in 2022, Jackson teased that new music was coming, though it didn’t happen.

“The pandemic and on top of that there were a couple of things that I needed to straighten out in my backyard,” she told On Air With Ryan Seacrest back in April. “So now, since we’re past all that, we’re going about putting out new music for sure,” she said.