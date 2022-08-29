In a recent CNN interview, Diane Swonk, KPMG’s chief economist, explained that “we tend to see that during disaster, because women with small children no longer have help.”

Wage growth remained strong at 0.5% from December, contributing to a 4.1% annual rate, and a combined 100,000 jobs revised up gains from November and December. Josh Hirt, senior U.S. economist at Vanguard, told CNN that this underscores a resilient labor market despite the month’s challenges.