On TikTok, McCain stands out with his energetic personality and his vibrant nail polish. The outgoing basketball star has earned an NIL valuation of $1.4 million, representing companies such as beauty brand Sally Hansen and the Kardashian fashion apparel Skims. According to On3, McCain ranks 13th among all college athletes when it comes to NIL valuation.

As Blavity previously reported, McCain has made it clear that he’s not afraid to be himself. Responding to people who criticized him for painting his nails, McCain said he will not let any of the critics tell him what to do.

Some of these people hate, I don’t know if they do take care of their body,” he told Complex. “So, I just like getting the color and it’s always been myself. I’ve always been big on just being yourself in any situation possible. And never letting somebody tell you what, what you can and can’t be. So, doing the painted nails is kind of a part of me now. I just kind of do it whether I get to hate or not.”

McCain said he responds with a laugh when people criticize him.

“The hate is funny because it’s usually grown men most of the time and it’s like you’re a grown man just hating on a kid,” McCain added. “It doesn’t affect me at all. I kind of just laugh at it.”

The Duke star is expected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.