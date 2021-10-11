The Phoenix Suns made waves this past off-season by acquiring all-star guard Bradley Beal. With his playmaking ability and scoring prowess, it was viewed as a benefit to the club. I actually think it has been, in a vacuum. But it seems that a proliferation of injuries to key players this season and hurt team continuity.

So, at the time of this writing, The Suns sit at the sixth spot in the west — not a place they thought they’d be, having just been in the NBA finals a couple of years ago. Do they have one last push left in them?