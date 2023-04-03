Tougaloo College said it received “concerning calls” following the commencement speech delivered by Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett on Sunday, according to Black Enterprise. The HBCU is investigating threats, while Crockett called out these incidents.

The HBCU sent a letter to the campus community a day after commencement.

Tougaloo College has launched an investigation

“We are not taking these occurrences lightly. Appropriate actions have been taken. Contact has been made with law enforcement authorities to ensure that safety protocols are in place, if needed,” Tougaloo College President Donzell Lee wrote. “As always, your continuing safety is our primary concern.”

Although Lee did not share details of the calls, he did ask those who received calls or noticed anything suspicious to report it.

“We are asking for your help in keeping our campus safe,” Lee added.

How did Rep. Jasmine Crockett react to news of threats?

Crockett suggested supporters of President Donald Trump were responsible for the threats.

“No low is too low for MAGA… now explain to me why an institution would be receiving threats because of the commencement speech that I GAVE,” she tweeted. “This type of behavior is why I’m constantly having to be protected & I understand that truth telling in this country; sadly, is a dangerous business, but college students don’t deserve this.”

She reiterated her comments about the importance of the Civil Rights movement she made in her keynote speech.

“As a side note: you consistently prove me right & just as this was the only campus that MLK could speak at in Mississippi in the 1960s… it’s 2025, and this country is still stuck on hate… I’m proud to say Tougaloo is tough & so am I,” she added.

What was Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s commencement speech about?

Crockett received an honorary doctorate degree from Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Tougaloo alum. She was invited as this year’s commencement keynote speaker, according to Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

During her speech Crockett spoke about the legacy left by civil rights activists at Tougaloo College.

“How many times did you sit back and think about the fact that you walked the same hallowed grounds where the Tougaloo Nine organized,” she said. “For years you sat in the same seats as Anne Moody and Memphis Norman as you were bestowed with knowledge, skills and critical thought.”

She also made parallels between the Civil Rights Movements and today.

“Sadly enough, in the year of our Lord 2025, sitting in these very classrooms is just as much of a protest as Anne and Memphis pulling up to Woolworth’s in 1963,” Crockett added.

The Congresswoman also suggested that her invitation to be a keynote speaker had received some backlash.

“To think about the fact that people have to be fearful of having a sitting member of Congress to come and address their graduates, tells us that we still got a lot of work to do,” she said.

She still chose to deliver some words of encouragement to graduates.

“Your moment is now,” Crockett said. “This country is relying on each and every one of you to walk into your purpose and to walk in greatness with your head held high. There are going to be people that tell you that you don’t belong. I am here to tell you over and over and over that you absolutely belong.”