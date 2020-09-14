Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock gave a rousing speech that seemed reminiscent of a sermon he might give at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he remains senior pastor and where Martin Luther King Jr. once presided. At the end of his remarks, as he talked about situations in Atlanta, Gaza and Haiti, Warnock’s declaration that “I need my neighbor’s children to be OK” brought many in the crowd to their feet.

WOW—I need all the children to be okay. The poor children of inner city Atlanta, the poor children of Appalachia, the children of Israel, the children of Gaza, children of Congo, children of Haiti, the children of Ukraine, we need all children to be okay… pic.twitter.com/jOpe7GVfLc — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 20, 2024

Speaking of King, one of the most moving parts of the night was a tribute to the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights icon and MLK associate whose history-making presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988 paved the way for later success by Barack Obama and Kamala Harris. After a video tribute, Jackson appeared onstage to wave to the crowd, joined by Rev. Al Sharpton as well as Jackson’s sons, Yusef Jackson and Rep. Jonathan Jackson.

ICYMI: REV. SHARPTON JOINS MOVING TRIBUTE TO REV. JESSE JACKSON AT DAY ONE OF 2024 DNC IN CHICAGO



Rev. Sharpton joins Congressman Jonathan Jackson, Yusef Jackson on DNC stage to honor the life’s work of Rev. Jesse Jackson pic.twitter.com/LbcionUKKU — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 20, 2024

These were just some of the many Black Democrats who appeared last night, with Rep. James Clyburn, Sen. Laphonza Butler and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison also making appearances. As Harris seeks to become the first Black woman and first Asian American president, she and the Democratic Party will likely continue to draw upon the strength of Black people and other people of color within the party.