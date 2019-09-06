Jason Wright, who made history in 2020 when the Washington Commanders hired him as the first Black president of an NFL franchise, is now leaving the organization. A spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press that Wright will continue to serve as a senior advisor as the team searches for a replacement.

“This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity,” Wright said, per the Associated Press. “We have taken this franchise through a period of immense challenge and uncertainty and have transformed it. We’ve set the table for an incredibly bright future under Josh’s leadership.”