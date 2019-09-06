Jason Wright, who made history in 2020 when the Washington Commanders hired him as the first Black president of an NFL franchise, is now leaving the organization. A spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press that Wright will continue to serve as a senior advisor as the team searches for a replacement.
“This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity,” Wright said, per the Associated Press. “We have taken this franchise through a period of immense challenge and uncertainty and have transformed it. We’ve set the table for an incredibly bright future under Josh’s leadership.”
As Wright continues to work as a senior advisor in the coming months, he will help make some critical decisions, including finding a new stadium site. The Commanders’ lease for FedEx Field will expire in 2027. When he was hired in 2020, Wright played a key role in the franchise’s rebranding effort, which included changing the team’s name from the Redskins to the Commanders. For years, people argued that the Redskins name was offensive to Native Americans.
“We re-established a culture of respect in this organization,” Wright said.
In 2023, the Commanders announced another pivotal change when owner Dan Snyder sold the team to an ownership group led by investor and philanthropist Josh Harris.
“He stepped in at a time of immense challenge and has led this organization through an incredible transformation that set that stage for everything that is to come,” Harris said about Wright in an interview with the Associated Press. “I am extremely grateful to Jason for his partnership to me and the rest of the ownership group over the past year. His guidance has been invaluable and his leadership has helped reshape our culture.”
Wright proved his leadership skills during a time when the franchise was facing serious controversy. Shortly before Wright became president, The Washington Post published a report about 15 women who alleged they were sexually harassed while working for the franchise. As Blavity reported, the team has since taken steps to change the organization’s culture.
Wright attended high school in Diamond Bar, California, then studied psychology at Northwestern University. The California native became a standout running back at Northwestern, totaling 2,625 rushing yards. After earning an MBA from the University of Chicago, Wright started his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2004. The college football standout played with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals before he retired in 2011.