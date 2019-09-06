Attorneys for Javion Magee‘s family are demanding transparency after the sheriff’s office has released a video and what they believe is the timeline of events after the 21-year-old truck driver was found dead with a rope around his neck.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, attorney Lee Meritt said deputies prematurely told Magee’s family that he died by suicide.

“I don’t know that lynching or a hate crime is in fact that case,” Merritt said at the news conference, per WRAL. “What we discovered was that Mr. Magee came into the county on Sept. 11 and he died by hanging from his neck. The sheriff concluded early on, and we believe prematurely, that it seemed to be a suicide to him. Well, that doesn’t seem to be a suicide for me.”