As part of the endeavor, Brown is partnering with Harvard Business School, Roxbury Community College and teammate Jrue Holiday’s JFH Fund to offer up to $250,000 in total grant investment. As part of the offer, recipients will receive three years of coaching and mentorship.

“To be able to give access to capital, create sustainability and culturally competent initiatives, all of these insights have informed us on how to create this program for Boston,” Brown said in a Zoom interview, according to a report from Bloomberg.