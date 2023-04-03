According to The Associated Press, Wells caught an outlet pass from Ja Morant and drove to the rim when Hornets point guard KJ Simpson fouled him from behind. Wells lost his balance midair and fell awkwardly onto his side, his head slamming to the floor near the baseline.

Officials called Simpson’s hit a Flagrant 2 foul, and he was automatically ejected from the game. The 22-year-old checked on Wells before leaving the court, and it was clear he was upset about the incident.

Wells was down for eight minutes before medical personnel lifted him onto a stretcher and strapped his head to limit its motion. He was then transported to a hospital for a right broken wrist injury and evaluation.