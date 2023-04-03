Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells was stretchered off the court Tuesday night after sustaining a broken wrist and other injuries. Wells was injured after falling following a hard foul during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
According to The Associated Press, Wells caught an outlet pass from Ja Morant and drove to the rim when Hornets point guard KJ Simpson fouled him from behind. Wells lost his balance midair and fell awkwardly onto his side, his head slamming to the floor near the baseline.
Officials called Simpson’s hit a Flagrant 2 foul, and he was automatically ejected from the game. The 22-year-old checked on Wells before leaving the court, and it was clear he was upset about the incident.
Wells was down for eight minutes before medical personnel lifted him onto a stretcher and strapped his head to limit its motion. He was then transported to a hospital for a right broken wrist injury and evaluation.
Here is the full moment captured by the Hornets broadcast team.
I’m speechless. Prayers for Jaylen Wells. 🙏🏽
‘Jaylen is awake and alert’
Interim coach Tuomas Iisalo shared an update on Wells, stating that he had movement in all his extremities. He also commented on the 21-year-old’s condition after the Grizzlies 124-100 victory over the Hornets.
“It puts everything into perspective seeing that situation and to see Jaylen there,” Iisalo said, per The Associated Press. “He’s an incredibly tough kid and had a great season.”
Wells’ agent confirmed his injuries. He is likely out for the remainder of the regular season with three games left for the Grizzlies, according to The Commericial Appeal.
His father, Fred, shared an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his son’s condition: “Jaylen is awake and alert. Wanted 2 know the score! Swollen wrist. Face, jaw and back pain. About to get X-ray and CT.”
Jaylen is awake and alert. Wanted 2 know the score! Swollen wrist. Face, jaw and back pain. About to get X-ray and CT.
Simpson speaks out following Wells’ injury
Simpson also shared a heartfelt message for Wells on the platform: “My prayers are with @jaylen_wells,” Simpson wrote on X. “I know we already spoke and are good friends bro but again I just wanted to express not only to J but to his family as well how deeply sorry I am. I would never purposely do that to anyone. I’m just extremely sorry.”
My prayers are with @jaylen_wells , I know we already spoke and are good friends bro but again I just wanted to express not only to J but to his family as well how deeply sorry I am. I would never purposely do that to anyone. I’m just extremely sorry 🙏🏽
“Much love brother,” Wells replied. “Thank you.”
In a follow-up tweet, Simpson praised Wells for his athletic skills and apologized again to him and his family.
“Especially with the talent J is,” Simpson wrote. “I know he’s gonna be special and just from the many times our paths have crossed I’m blessed to know he’s an even better person with an amazing story. I just wanted to again say sorry to J and his family I can’t say it enough.”