CBS News reported that Boston is on the brink of playoff elimination, trailing 3-1 in the series after falling 121-113 to New York. Tatum’s injury was an added blow to the team after going down just under three minutes left in the game.

Tatum had to be helped off the court after his injury

He attempted to lunge after the ball when teammate Jaylen Brown had turned it over, but the 27-year-old never retrieved it. Instead, he collapsed to the ground, grabbing his right heel in pain.

Jayson Tatum was helped off the court late in Game 4 after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/UF8D4mxqlo — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025

Tatum remained on the floor for several minutes, prompting a timeout as Celtics personnel rushed to assist him. He could not put weight on his right foot and had to be carried to the locker room, according to a clip shared by ESPN on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a separate video, Tatum appeared visibly emotional as he was wheeled through Madison Square Garden. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.