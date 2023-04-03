Jennifer Hudson, the EGOT-winning singer, actor and television host, is also a passionate advocate for wildlife, always ready to help needy animals.

She has partnered with the iconic Dawn ducklings to promote a campaign to eliminate kitchen grease while protecting wildlife.

After decades of appearing on Dawn’s bottles, the iconic baby ducks are stepping into the spotlight by starring in the brand’s latest TV commercial. In a newly released video, they join the 43-year-old to showcase how Dawn helps save wildlife while quickly eliminating grease.

The campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to wildlife conservation and reducing kitchen cleaning time. Reflecting on the experience filming with the ducklings, Hudson noted that it taught her valuable lessons on supporting animals impacted by oil spills and other environmental crises.