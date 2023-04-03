Jennifer Hudson, the EGOT-winning singer, actor and television host, is also a passionate advocate for wildlife, always ready to help needy animals.
She has partnered with the iconic Dawn ducklings to promote a campaign to eliminate kitchen grease while protecting wildlife.
After decades of appearing on Dawn’s bottles, the iconic baby ducks are stepping into the spotlight by starring in the brand’s latest TV commercial. In a newly released video, they join the 43-year-old to showcase how Dawn helps save wildlife while quickly eliminating grease.
The campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to wildlife conservation and reducing kitchen cleaning time. Reflecting on the experience filming with the ducklings, Hudson noted that it taught her valuable lessons on supporting animals impacted by oil spills and other environmental crises.
“Oh my God, it was amazing to film with the iconic ducklings, and that’s what it’s about for me. Knowing that they partner with International Bird Rescue to help save the ducklings and birds and things like that,” Hudson shared in an interview with Blavity. “I have them, literally, in my backyard, you know? So Dawn has always been a part, I think, of all of us. But, for me, what took the cake was to know how important it is to help the birds, and the wildlife and their living because that’s something very important to me.”
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, animals can be impacted by natural disasters involving oil and grease due to both the substances themselves and the cleanup operations.
That’s why Hudson is collaborating with the Dawn ducklings to offer a promotion where shoppers can download a $1 coupon for Dawn Platinum EZ-Squeeze. Dawn will donate $1 to the International Bird Rescue for each coupon used and up to $100,000 to support wildlife conservation efforts.
For Hudson, who is highly selective about the causes she aligns with, this Dawn campaign is one she fully stands behind.
“When it’s right, you can’t help but align with it — it’s all one-minded, Hudson said. “That’s why this partnership is a part of it; everything that I do in my career I only do because I’m passionate about it.”
When Hudson isn’t championing wildlife, she’s on the set of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she interviews Hollywood celebrities and heroes making a difference in their communities. The third season of her daytime talk show premiered on Monday with Oscar-winning actor and icon Angela Bassett. The Chicago native also shared what viewers can expect from the new season.
“I want you to choose joy and find your happy place,” Hudson said. “I want the world to know that if you need to go anywhere, you can come to The Jennifer Hudson Show. All I want to do is celebrate you, lift you up and have a good time together.”
When asked about the show’s 10 Emmy nominations in two years, Hudson attributed the success to her “love” and “passion” for all she does, including her work on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
“It’s inspiring and encourages me to keep going,” Hudson said, emphasizing how she navigates being in a new space as a talk show host. “I’m learning as I go, so that is encouragement,” she added.
Watch the Dawn commercial featuring Hudson and the iconic ducklings below.